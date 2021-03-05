RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has thrown his support to Democratic Del. Jay Jones, who is challenging incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring in this year’s election.

Jones’ office announced Northam’s endorsement in a news release Thursday morning that included a statement from the governor saying “it is time for a new generation of leaders to take the reins.”

Jones, 31, has represented Norfolk in the General Assembly since 2018, championing criminal justice reform legislation and electric rate reform bills. If elected, he would be Virginia’s first Black attorney general.

Herring’s campaign said in a statement that “a contested primary is the sign of a healthy Democratic Party of Virginia.”

