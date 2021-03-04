Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. and the Eastern Shore Health District will be offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Nandua High School – by appointment only – all day Saturday March 6. Eastern Shore of Virginia residents in phase 1a and 1b who have scheduled vaccination appointments with Rural Health now have the chance to be vaccinated March 6 instead. If you have a vaccination appointment with Rural Health, but would like to receive the J&J vaccine this Saturday March 6, call 787-7374 and we will reschedule you. If you are in the phase 1a or 1b group and you do not have a vaccination appointment with Rural Health yet, call and we will schedule you an appointment for March 6 while supplies last. (See the COVID-19 tab at esrh.org to see who is in phase 1a and 1b.) Once the March 6 schedule is full Rural Health can schedule you for COVID vaccination at a later date. Due to successful efforts to vaccinate the community, Rural Health and the Eastern Shore Health District were given additional doses that will be given this Saturday.

COVID vaccination at Rural Health is available to all Eastern Shore of Virginia residents – you do not need to be a Rural Health patient to receive the vaccination.

