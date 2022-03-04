Salisbury, Md. (Tuesday, March 1, 2022) — As part of a commitment to build stronger communities, Perdue Farms is supporting Davis Center Community Foundation in Parksley, Va., and its educational and cultural programs with a $10,000 grant funded through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation.

The donation from Perdue’s charitable giving arm is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors® initiative focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.

The $10,000 grant will provide funding for educational and cultural enrichment dynamic programs with activities for all ages, from preschool to senior citizens. The Davis Center’s multipurpose space is a community center, entrepreneurial hub, creative workspace, youth enrichment resource, and technology center. The organization hosts community educational events focused on healthful living, cultural literacy, and social activism.

“The grant funds will be used to curate programs led by experts and influencers that foster and nourish the talents of everyone in the community,” said Aya Ofunniyin, Davis Center Community Foundation executive director and board chair. “We are addressing … the lack of resources and recreational outlets faced by youth and adults in the often overlooked and underserved rural areas of the Accomack County region.

“We seek to uplift and encourage the members of the communities who have historically been left behind, helping them tap into their powers by equipping them with the knowledge, tools and skills necessary to compete in today’s environments,” Ofunniyin added. “Community centers serve as the living rooms for the people who live nearby, creating places for neighbors of all generations to mix, talk and learn.”

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, said the center is an important hub in its community.

“The educational and cultural enrichment programming of the Davis Center helps to fill gaps in services that have long existed in this community,” Nechay said. “We are honored to be able to support their efforts to provide after-school tutoring, technology, professional skills training, financial literacy and wholistic living programs. These programs will really make a difference to the people the center serves.”