- Large amount of ole telephone pole insulators, some nice ole bottles and quite a few 1950’s plastic decoys looking for a Colt 45 757-387-7506
- Looking for bantam chickens 757-710-3192
- Oreck vacuum $90 442-2015
- LF 1-2 bedroom apt. handicap accessible 757-829-5650
- LF used work truck, LF house/mobile home, LF 2 axle car trailer 302-519-1311
- Looking for Exterior and interior doors and several windows. 804-485-3078
- For sale power XL air fryer from Walmart. Used only once 12qt $60 firm. I have all the paper work.757-387-2114
- 2 female guineas Bright colored throw pillows Everlast punching bag 757-710-0132..call or text
- For sale 2001 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS TOOL BOX INCLUDED
$7,100.00 OBO, Looking for 84 thru 86 cutlass supreme, 1977 c10 for sale $2,000.00 firm Call me any time 757-350-9497
- LTB Kolher or Kawasaki 25 hp motor for a John Deere mower 894-3742
- 1965 Ford Mustang coupe $5,000 410-968-3305
- LF someone who knows about old military swords 757-387-0968
- COVID-19
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page