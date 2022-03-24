Funeral services for Mr. Benotaire Joseph will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church, Capeville, VA with the Rev. Kelvin Jones officiating. Interment will be in the Cape Charles Cemetery. Family and friends may call Friday evening from 5 to 7 PM at the Cornish Celebration Center, Exmore, VA. Arrangements by the Cornish Funeral Home.
Related Posts
Terry Ross Landon of Tangier Island
July 13, 2020
Mrs. Leona Ward Morris
November 6, 2017
Dorine Johnson
November 16, 2018
Mr. Elwood Armstrong
July 16, 2021
Local Conditions
March 24, 2022, 2:43 pm
Showers
62°F
62°F
2 mph
real feel: 62°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 mph S
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:00 am
sunset: 7:19 pm
3 hours ago
Click here for the replay of part one of Coffee with Kelley on WESR Radio with the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s Sarah Barban. ... See MoreSee Less
Coffee With Kelley - Discussing ESCADV's Campaign for a New Shelter and CampusThis morning we have a double shot of Coffee with Kelley. Her first guest is Sarah Barban With the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence as she shared how people can contribute to the capi