Funeral services with Masonic Rites for Mr. Martin Parks Bull of Parksley, will be conducted from the graveside at the Parksley Cemetery on Sunday afternoon at 2:00, with Pastor Bob Boyce officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attention: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 (donate.lovetotherescue.org). Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
