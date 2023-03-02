1.Wood pallets for sale $2.00 each in Tasley call Dave 757-709-2892

2.Looking for a 2006 ford f350 super duty front bumper and grill and driver side rear tail light lens 757-990-1120

3.Treadmill excellent condition must go $175 obo. 757-695-0402

4.Looking for Chevy blazar or equivalent 757-710-1153

5.Fridge $300 757-709-1522

6.Woodworking power feeder $200 757-710-8893

7.Rival meat slicer stainless steel $100 757-387-0491

8.Scaffolding for sale reasonable price 4 levels 757-787-7969

9.2002 GMC 4×4 4dr. pick up new running gear $10,000 607-437-4782

10.For sale black walnut logs various sizes and lengths 757-710-9391

11.New in the box smoker $125 757-710-7146

12.LF 2 br. house or trailer to rent in MD, LF a reliable vehicle 410-422-8973

13.Need someone to remove awnings from a building you will need a long ladder 757-710-9576

14.Aluminum metal brake 10′ long $500 757-990-5436

15.LF 3″ framing for framing gun 410-430-7128

16.Doll collection for sale $300 for whole collection or discuss price 631-774-3739