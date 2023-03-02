Donta Bailey of Front Royal, VA will be held on Sunday at 11 AM at Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Elder Keith Kellam will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Boston, VA. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.