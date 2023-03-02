Donta Bailey of Front Royal, VA will be held on Sunday at 11 AM at Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Elder Keith Kellam will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Boston, VA. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.
Related Posts
Mrs. Joan D. Bailey Mason
July 27, 2022
Elder Charles D. Strand of Accomac
November 2, 2022
Mrs. Mary Cottingham of Marion Station, Md.
January 20, 2021
Russell Gordon Shores
June 11, 2019
Local Conditions
March 2, 2023, 10:59 am
Cloudy
54°F
54°F
4 mph
real feel: 57°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 99%
wind speed: 4 mph W
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:33 am
sunset: 5:57 pm
56 minutes ago
Shore Talk - Broadwater's 80s Bidding BashToday we were joined by Christy Kellam and Abby Brassfield with Broadwater Academy to discuss their upcoming 80's Bidding Bash.