Pauline Coates Doughty, 93, wife of the late Thorogood Melson “Tuck” Doughty and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Bridgetown, VA, she was the daughter of the late Paul Coates and the late Eva Stevens Coates. She was a retired X-Ray Technician and a member of Johnson’s United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Thorogood Melson “Mel” Doughty, Jr. and his wife, Janice, of Wendell, NC, Paulette D. MacPartland and her husband, David, of Exmore, Ann D. Tyndall of Vero Beach, FL, and Adriana Sanchez of Vero Beach; five grandchildren, Allison, Lee Ann, Sarah, Wayne, and Jairo; and four great grandchildren, Eli, Ellie, Jahn and Savannah. She was predeceased by a brother, Billy R. Coates and a grandson, Richie Gaskill.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 6, 2023, at 2:00PM at Johnson’s United Methodist Church with Reverend Curtis Lucy officiating. Interment will follow in Johnson’s United Methodist Church Cemetery. Family will join friends at the Funeral Home Sunday evening from 7:00PM til 8:30PM. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Johnson’s United Methodist Church, 11175 Bayside Road, Machipongo, VA 23405.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.