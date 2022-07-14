  1. Looking to trade some laying chicken hens for female ducks  757-710-3192
  2. LF a camper shell for a pick-up truck and an A.C. for my kitchen. 757-693-0720
  3. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home $800 or best offer  757-387-0483
  4. 97 Geo Prizm runs and drives great Gas Saver $1500   443-523-5741
  5. For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van.  2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft call for price (757)789-5287
  6. 2 guitars for sale, no cases: Washburn Lyon 6 string electric, plays well $200, Elezan “Les Paul” body 6 string, electric, plays well$200, buyer is responsible for removal of stickers, can provide pictures, Text only 757-999-7802
  7. 16′ John boat w/motor and trailer $6,000 757-710-3876
  8. Fishing tackle w/rods, reels, wooden shotgun shell box, scuba diving gear 757-709-4981
  9. Garden tiller $125, 757-350-0407
  10. 2001 31′ camper $3,000, 1999 Ford F-150 4×4 $3,000, Honda VTX m/c $3,600 757-894-5713
  11. 18′ C Hawk center console 90 hp. Mercury motor 2003, $5,000 757-894-5527
  12. Stihl weed eater $150  757-709-2879
  13. 20 ft. Grady White boat, 175 Yamaha motor, trailer $10,000 442-5009
  14. Chrome pick up truck grill guard, 35 hp. Johnson long shaft outboard motor $400, 16′ Grumman aluminum boat, motor and trailer $2,400 757-442-4843
  15. Patient bed lift new $150  757-993-0106
  16. LTB small compact generator 410-430-7128