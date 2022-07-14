- Looking to trade some laying chicken hens for female ducks 757-710-3192
- LF a camper shell for a pick-up truck and an A.C. for my kitchen. 757-693-0720
- 2 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home $800 or best offer 757-387-0483
- 97 Geo Prizm runs and drives great Gas Saver $1500 443-523-5741
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van. 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft call for price (757)789-5287
- 2 guitars for sale, no cases: Washburn Lyon 6 string electric, plays well $200, Elezan “Les Paul” body 6 string, electric, plays well$200, buyer is responsible for removal of stickers, can provide pictures, Text only 757-999-7802
- 16′ John boat w/motor and trailer $6,000 757-710-3876
- Fishing tackle w/rods, reels, wooden shotgun shell box, scuba diving gear 757-709-4981
- Garden tiller $125, 757-350-0407
- 2001 31′ camper $3,000, 1999 Ford F-150 4×4 $3,000, Honda VTX m/c $3,600 757-894-5713
- 18′ C Hawk center console 90 hp. Mercury motor 2003, $5,000 757-894-5527
- Stihl weed eater $150 757-709-2879
- 20 ft. Grady White boat, 175 Yamaha motor, trailer $10,000 442-5009
- Chrome pick up truck grill guard, 35 hp. Johnson long shaft outboard motor $400, 16′ Grumman aluminum boat, motor and trailer $2,400 757-442-4843
- Patient bed lift new $150 757-993-0106
- LTB small compact generator 410-430-7128
