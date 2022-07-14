Funeral services for Imogene Trader of Pocomoke City, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Lynn Haven Baptist Church, Pocomoke City, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Rev. Elaine Deale will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at First Baptist Church, Cemetery, Mappsville, VA. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD,
