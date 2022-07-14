Funeral service for Mr. James E. Dickerson, Sr., also known as “Pipe Man” of Mappsville, will be conducted on Saturday at 9AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Michelle Townsend officiating. Interment will be in the First Baptist Church Cemetery, Mappsville. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
