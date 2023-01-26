1.F/S 2008 HONDA ODYSEEY MINI VAN RUNS GOOD IT WILL NEED WHEEL ALIGNMENT NEW STEERING RACK STEERING WHEEL IS OFF NEW TIRES 3188K CLEAR TITLE CAN TEXT PICS $4,000.B.O, F/S 2009 LINCOLN MKS GOOD RUNNING CAR 200K CLEAR TITLE $3,800, obo WILL NEED WATERPUMP REPLACEMENT DUE TO MILEAGE 609 -780 -4960

2.Looking for two bedroom home Accomack county needed asap if someone has one call 862-591-0809

3.Treadmill excellent condition hardly been used $250 obo. 757-695-0402

4.Looking for hardware cloth (heavy duty screen wire) to use in building of a chicken coop. Have for sale Ninja DZ401 dual-basket air fryer with accessories. Like new, used only a few months. $150.00 or best offer. Call or text 757-710-5943.

5.LF 3-4 bedroom house for rent 757-678-3230

6.3 used tires/wheels 17″ for a 2006 Ford F-150 $75 757-414-3078

7.LF old 200-250 gal. oil tank 757-710-8230

8.Vermont cast wood stove $400, 14″ gas powered chop saw $300 757-710-8365

9.Electric dryer $60, 100 rounds .38 special ammo $40, Griswold griddle cast iron $70 757-387-7237

10.Three 10’x40′ buildings full of tools and items, 25′ Pacemaker boat free 410-430-9471

11.LTB 3/4″ electrical metal conduit call 410-430-7128