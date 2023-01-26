Funeral services for Mr. William Sadberry of Pittsville, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Salisbury Baptist Church, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 till 8 PM at the Church. Interment will be at Zoar Golden Acres Cemetery, Bishopville, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.