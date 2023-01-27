Boy’s Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings basketball team defeated Holly Grove at home Thursday night of 59 to 41. Malik Battle lead the Vikings with 18 points, Kolby Evans followed up with 10. The Vikings improve to 5-6 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Atlantic Shores.

The Nandua Warriors basketball team traveled to Chincoteague on Thursday night and defeated the Ponies 71 to 51. The Warriors improve to 10-4 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Pocomoke.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets defeated the Arcadia Firebirds on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets improve to 12-5 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they host Charles City. The Firebirds fall to 7-9 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they host Poquoson.

Girl’s Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team also defeated Holly Grove on Thursday night 25 to 19. Leah Smith was the top scorer for the Vikings with 13 points. The Lady Vikings improve to 9-3 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Atlantic Shores.

The Nandua Lady Warriors topped Chincoteague on Thursday night 54 to 27. The Lady Warriors improve to 9-5 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they host Pocomoke.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds beat Northampton on Thursday. The Lady Firebirds won the game and improved to 6-9 on the season. The Lady Firebirds will be in action again on Tuesday as they host the Nandua Warriors. The Yellow Jackets will be in action again at Chincoteague on Tuesday.