- Looking for23 or 24in electric wall oven and a rotoraz. Call 757-710-1153
- Looking for small painting and roofing jobs 7577105704
- One beautiful kitten left, a little girl. She needs a loving home. 7577877351
- Powematic floor model band saw, Delta Rockwell 10’’ UNISAW table saw, Rockwell 24’ throat floor model scroll saw, Bobrick handicap shower seat brand new unused, Kawasaki KLR650, Air nail guns, Oxy/Acelylene journeyman set, Honda powered airless sprayer low hours 7579994140
- Hi, I am looking for someone to finish putting down a sub floor and plumbing. 8044853078
- I have a Milwaukee 1/2″ hammer drill kit for sale model number 5378-21 brand new in the box paid 169 asking 135. 7577108518
- 2005 Chevy Malibu Very Good Condition Dependable Transportation inspected 1/6/2022.
Automatic Transmission. Call or text for information: 757-710-8606 Serious inquiries only. FOR SALE: Coleman Electric Start Generator on wheels. Comes with new carburetor in the box. $300 OBO.
- LOOKING FOR BURN BARRELS WILL BUY 50S 60S MUSIC CDS CALL 387-0650
- Elliptical bike large $200 ready to be delivered, Bails of hay 4 dollars a bail, 20 inch backhoe bucket $450 8945713
- Female goat for trade for a young male goat, Lf free campers to turn into animal houses 7103192
- Little dorm sized refrigerator good condition 7577877969
- 65 inch color flatscreen TV, Set of tv speakers and amp, Fully contained hotdog cart 6948625
- Kitchenette/dining room table with chairs brand new hardly used $100 8566892246
- 2 cats 10-12 months old one male one female, they have received their shots. FREE 7579996771
- Lf someone that needs yard work to be done 7577877969
- Lf 1/2” steel re-bar 20 foot lengths and foundation bolts. For sale 24” mountain bike $20. 4104307128
- Wood working equipment for serious wood working, all freestanding Joyner 6-8 inch, Jet sander 18 inches, Air vac clamp requires air compressor. $1500 everything 7579909136
- Lf a kerosene stove reasonable price 7578947577
- Lf a 16 inch steel rim 5 volt pattern gm 7575052611
- Lf a room to rent between parksley and melfa 7577094685
