Private funeral services for Miss Natasha T. Kirkpatrick, also known as “Tasha” of New Church, will be conducted on Saturday at 3 PM from the Chapel of Cooper &  Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Min. Marie Gunter officiating. Interment  will be  in the Groton Community Cemetery, Temperanceville. Arrangements by the Cooper &  Humbles Funeral Co.,  Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.

