Private funeral services for Miss Natasha T. Kirkpatrick, also known as “Tasha” of New Church, will be conducted on Saturday at 3 PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Min. Marie Gunter officiating. Interment will be in the Groton Community Cemetery, Temperanceville. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.