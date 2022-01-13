Funeral service for Mrs. Corrine Tull of Salisbury, MD will be held on Thursday at 12 noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held tow hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will beheld at John Wesley Cemetery, Westover, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.