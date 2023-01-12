1.For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

2.Want to purchase a nice pistol or shotgun 757-387-7506

3.2 tires 235/70R16 $75 for the pair 757-678-6250

4.Chain link dog kennel $60 757-710-9474

5.Teeter inversion table $200 757-678-6847

6.2004 Buick Rendezvous 4 door $1,700 410-422-8973

7.LF store glass display cases and clothes racks or leads on these items for a thrift shop. This thrift shop supports missionaries around the world. Please call 980-264-2266

8.LF junk appliances or scrap metal 757-678-2566

9.2007 Honda VTX m/c $4,000, 10′ utility trailer $500, 1992 Mercury Cougar $3,000 757-894-5713

10.Boat lift for a 24′ pontoon boat $2,850 757-894-1711

11.LF replacement window 28 1/2″wx63 1/2L 757-678-6341

12.Black Max 16″ chain saw never used $100 757-709-8482

13.Fresh brown eggs $5 doz. chickens white $6 black or red $11 757-665-6279

14.Set of tires/rims for a Toyota Tacoma $100 757-710-2192

15.LF running boards for a 2002 Ford pick up 757-387-2044

16.55 gal. plastic drums, 300 gal, totes, 500 gal. above fuel tank will take offers 757-505-6863