Lola Ellen Deshields, affectionately known as “Honey” to many, was the daughter the late William Garfield and Audrey Mae Deshields, born on April 24, 1944. Lola entered into eternal rest on January 6, 2023 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Maryland.

She was raised in Worcester County and attended Worcester High School. Lola was employed by Maryland Processing Plant (Buddy Boys) and Perdue Farms Processing Plant. Lola was a faithful member of Friendship United Methodist Church until her heath began to fail. She a member of their Kitchen committee.

Lola loved gospel singing. Her two favorite gospel groups were Jay Caldwell and the Gospel Ambassadors of Wilmington, Delaware and the Sensational Royal Lights of Cambridge, Maryland.

Lola was a loving and devoted parent to both her children, Charlotte and Maurice. “Honey” was always willing to help family and others in time of need. Honey loved to cook and feed any and everyone who came to her home.

She leaves to mourn: two children, Charlotte Deshields Princess Anne, Maryland and Maurice Deshields of Snow Hill, Maryland; two grandchildren, Gary Townsend of Portsmouth, Virginia and Tiffany Townsend of San Antonio, TX; three great grandchildren, Clarence, Lenox and Logan, all of San Antonio, TX; one godson, Antrey Dale of Snow Hill, Maryland; one special niece, Faith Deshields of Snow Hill, Maryland; two special nephews, Theodis Dale of Snow Hill, Maryland and Jeremiah Timmons of Smyrna, Delaware; three sisters, Margaret Dale of Snow Hill, Maryland, Edith Armstrong of Norfolk, Virginia and Denise “Raymond” Handy of Selbyville, Delaware; four brothers, Franklin “Deon” Deshields of Eastbale, California, James (Rebecca) Deshields of Wilmington, Delaware, George (Patricia) Deshields of Snow Hill, Maryland and Joseph (Dorothy) Deshields of Ocean City, Maryland. “Honey” leaves a host of nieces, nephews and cousins as well.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Marie, Phyllis Timmons and Carol Tull, one brother, John Henry and three brothers-in-law, Arthur Timmons, Marvel Dale and Michael Armstrong.

Sorrowfully Submitted,

The Family

Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.