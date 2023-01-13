The 2023 Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce Visitor’s Guide has been released and distributed worldwide, just in time for vacation planning. This beautiful 52-page resource book is packed with accommodation and dining options, recreational activities, events, map, and much more; including a comprehensive directory listing of all chamber members.

Chincoteague Island is best known for wild ponies, Olde Salt oysters, beautiful sunsets, and relaxing days in nature’s playground on the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge located on the neighboring island of Assateague. Boat cruises, bay or deep sea fishing, biking, hiking, kayaking, beachcombing, and swimming are some of the ways to fill your days. Dining on delectable, fresh seafood, stargazing, and moonlit walks on the beach will fill your nights. Eclectic and charming art galleries and gift shops offer endless opportunities for retail therapy and souvenir hunting.

Our sister island to the west is home to NASA Wallops Flight Facility where corporate and defense contractors offer various services for aerospace customers including resupply missions to the International Space Station. Launches can be seen from many locations on Chincoteague Island. Learn more at www.chincoteaguechamber.com/nasa.

The Chincoteague Island Visitor’s Guide is placed in all Virginia Welcome Centers, numerous AAA offices and visitor centers in many mid-Atlantic states, at travel and Motor Coach shows along the east coast, in the I-95 Delaware Welcome Centers and in select Pennsylvania Turnpike Travel Plazas.

While serving as a major response piece to tourism inquiries, the publication is also a directory of all Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce members. It is a handy reference to business services in the area such as plumbers, electricians, contractors, bankers, hospitals, and insurance agents. Keep one by the phone or easily refer to it online at www.chincoteaguechamber.com either from your desktop or mobile device. The GoGuide offers the Visitor Guide in a digital format with unique search functions and is compatible with all devices. The interactive iMap hosts many features to enjoy as you plan your trip as well as to help you navigate the area while you are here.

Learn about our heritage, culture, and way of life. We look forward to seeing you at the islands’ many festivals and events. Our visitor guide provides the details you need for an unforgettable island experience making wonderful memories that will last a lifetime. Call the chamber today at 757-336-6161 or order online. Start planning your Chincoteague Island adventure today and do business with fabulous Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce members.

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce & Certified Visitor Center is the official Destination Marketing Organization for the Town of Chincoteague as recognized by Virginia Tourism Corporation.