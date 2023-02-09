1.LF A HOSPITAL BED IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION. CALL 757-693-0720

2.Free Leland Cyprus logs, up to 25 feet long, in Pungoteague. 757-695-0294

3.For Sale 30 wavy glass windows that are six panes each. Windows have the tops and bottoms. Windows were removed from a house built in 1930. For more information, text 757-710- 8835

4.2002 Intrepid 800 cc motorcycle $3,500 757-710-6563

5. 3 tires 235/70R16 $25 ea. 757-678-6250

6.Pfaff compound walking foot sewing machine on large commercial stand. Pfaff starlight stitch commercial sewing machine on stand. Powermatic floor model band saw. $400 757-999-4140

7.2005 Cardinal pop up trailer $1,500, 2003 Honda mc/ w/bags $1,700, 2003 Mazda $1,700 757-678-3520

8.4 dining room chairs make offer 757-331-1681

9.55″ flat screen color T.V. #$425, exercise bike $100 757-990-5262

10.Ruger 10-22 rifle w/scope, 22/22mag revolver both for $500 firm w/ammo 757-894-4949

11.Converta picnic bench new $100, minifridge $100, child’s electric riding horse $150 443-880-1331

12.LTB air pump/compressor 757-694-1398

13.LF 2 br trailer/house to rent/buy, LF small car/van 410-422-8973

14.Washer/dryer $75 757-678-3230

15.LF FREE beard oil, conditioner, shampoo 757-710-4691