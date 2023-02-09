Chincoteague softball veteran should see action as a freshman with the Virginia Tech Hokies this season. Freshman Emma Jackson, the daughter of Robert Berry of Chincoteague and is

the 2022 VHSL Region 1A Player of the Year and Class 1 First Team All State outfielder. Letterwinner at Chincoteague High School Jackson was named First Team ESVA All District, VHSL Region 1A Player of the Year, and VHSL Class 1 First Team All State in 2022 … 2022 Extra Inning Softball All-American … Finished her senior year with a .700 batting average, 13 home runs, 37 RBI, 41 runs scored and 10 stolen bases … Struck out just once in 17 games in 2022 … Two-time First Team All-District honoree as well as the 2021 Player of the Year … Over 25 games at Chincoteague, she posted a .580 average with seven home runs and 4 RBI … As a member of Starz Gold, the slugger finished 2022 season with a .421 average, 56 hits, 11 doubles, seven triples, seven home runs, 31 RBI, 34 runs and 22 stolen bases.

Although Jackson, an outfielder, is joining a roster with three All-ACC talents, it’s very likely she sees action this season. How much action she sees will be determined by her ability to produce offense early, as all of Virginia Tech’s returning outfielders have already proven capable of producing high-quality offense.