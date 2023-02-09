Service for George Garrison, Jr. of Exmore will be conducted from the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Wardtown, VA on February 11, 2023 at 11 AM with Rev. M. Palmer Bunting officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held February 4, 2023 from 4 to 6 PM. Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org.