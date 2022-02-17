- 2004 Harley Davidson 883 custom sportster asking $4,000 text are call 709-1134 for answers are pictures.
- Bisque colored GE, 30 inch propane stove for sale for $250. Excellent condition. 757-442-9014
- Craftsman bandsaw 12-in $35 Ryobi 10 inch planer $35 Heavy cast iron router table $100 10,000 BTU window air conditioner $25 757-619-8305
- Looking to buy an electric dryer and a gas cook stove at a reasonable price and good working condition. Please text or call 990-1305
- Free white oak firewood. call 757-894-8906
- L/f car trailer 18 ×8 or bigger reasonably priced 609-780-4960
- Snapper 28″ riding mower $450, 2007 Honda VTX m/c $4,000 894-5713
- Master Bilt smoker new in box $150, 300 gal. water tank 710-7146
- Lap top computer bundle $500 443-365-8245
- Factory wheels and tires $300, Trax R/C truck $200 331-0836
- LF old guitars Fender, Gibson … 894-5200
- Electric fire place heater $200 990-5849
