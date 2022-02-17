WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.