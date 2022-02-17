Funeral services for Mrs. Lenora Harrell of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Pastor Helen Lockwood will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Shiloh U.M. Church Cemetery, Pocomoke City, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
Related Posts
Mr. Alfred Dennis
March 21, 2018
Mrs. Irene Teresa Surran formerly of Melfa
March 1, 2021
Dorothy Mae Townsend, better known as Dot Mae, of Snow Hill
August 28, 2019
Mrs. Mordeen Fontain-Cottman
May 19, 2021
Local Conditions
February 17, 2022, 12:46 pm
Mostly cloudy
61°F
61°F
9 mph
real feel: 62°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 99%
wind speed: 9 mph S
wind gusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:50 am
sunset: 5:44 pm
1 hour ago
103 the Shore WESR making industry news! Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce ... See MoreSee Less
Radio World 1210 - Feb 16th, 2022Read Radio World 1210 - Feb 16th, 2022 by Future PLC on Issuu and browse thousands of other publications on our platform. Start here!