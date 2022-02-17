Funeral services for Mrs. Lenora Harrell of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Pastor Helen Lockwood will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Shiloh U.M. Church Cemetery, Pocomoke City, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.