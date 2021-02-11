- 1- chevy malibu 2007, 170,xxx miles. Priced to sell, $2,000 obo. 2-Ford Fusion 2010. 121,xxx miles. Bluetooth, sun roof, good condition $4,500 obo Both are priced to sell 7577099131
- Found, Young male black lab in the Bayford area. Call 442-3680.
- ISO a 3 or 4 bedroom house for rent. Must accept section 8. 709-0368
- Propane fireplace for sale asking $50 OBO, 1993 Chevy Cheyenne truck needs work flywheel needs to be tightened up or replace and few other things asking $600 call or text 7576786834
- Free cast iron radiators. Disassembled for easier removal- they are heavy. Located near downtown Parksley. 7576654071
- Looking for a Remington express 12 gauge shotgun. 28 inch barrel. 7577109034
- two nice electric heaters $25 a pliece. 5×8 utitility trairer needs some tlc and has no title $125 old steamer trunk and large vintage tool chest $125 for the pair 7573877506
- (1) Mallard Decoy Table Lamp. Walnut Base. $75.00 3024304645
- Out house disassembled ready for pick up 7577094318
- 31 foot prowler camper $2500 good shape clear title, model 17 rifle like new magnum and a 22 rifle Remington single shot older $400 for both 8945713
- Large cotton wood trees that has been blown over free to anyone that wants it 7104416
- Toolbox for a pickup diamond plate aluminum good shape $40 7578945912
- 2007 chevy tahoe loaded 3rd row seat 8044367350
- LF 1 bedroom apartment or 2 bedroom home 7577098887
- Lf teacher or teacher aid to do some one on one with my son 2 days a week to help him with homework etc. $25 an hour call me at 7578947003 to meet with you if interested will discuss more when we meet.
- Dodge work van new tires new ladder rack equip bins in van. 8945235 $2500 0b0
- Lf one bedroom apartment 7573505088
