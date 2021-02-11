  1. 1- chevy malibu 2007, 170,xxx miles. Priced to sell, $2,000 obo. 2-Ford Fusion 2010. 121,xxx miles. Bluetooth, sun roof, good condition $4,500 obo Both are priced to sell 7577099131
  2. Found, Young male black lab in the Bayford area. Call 442-3680.
  3. ISO a 3 or 4 bedroom house for rent. Must accept section 8.  709-0368
  4. Propane fireplace for sale asking $50 OBO, 1993 Chevy Cheyenne truck needs work flywheel needs to be tightened up or replace and few other things asking $600 call or text 7576786834
  5. Free cast iron radiators. Disassembled for easier removal- they are heavy. Located near downtown Parksley. 7576654071
  6. Looking for a Remington express 12 gauge shotgun. 28 inch barrel. 7577109034
  7. two nice electric heaters $25 a pliece. 5×8 utitility trairer needs some tlc and has no title $125 old steamer trunk and large vintage tool chest $125 for the pair 7573877506
  8. (1) Mallard Decoy Table Lamp. Walnut Base. $75.00 3024304645
  9. Out house disassembled ready for pick up  7577094318
  10. 31 foot prowler camper $2500 good shape clear title, model 17 rifle like new magnum and a 22 rifle Remington single shot older $400 for both 8945713
  11. Large cotton wood trees that has been blown over free to anyone that wants it  7104416
  12. Toolbox for a pickup diamond plate aluminum good shape $40  7578945912
  13. 2007 chevy tahoe loaded 3rd row seat 8044367350
  14. LF 1 bedroom apartment or 2 bedroom home 7577098887
  15. Lf teacher or teacher aid to do some one on one with my son 2 days a week to help him with homework etc. $25 an hour call me at 7578947003 to meet with you if interested will discuss more when we meet.
  16. Dodge work van new tires new ladder rack equip bins in van. 8945235 $2500 0b0
  17. Lf one bedroom apartment 7573505088