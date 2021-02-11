The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Accomack and Northampton Counties. Snow possibly ending as sleet and freezing rain will affect the Eastern Shore overnight with total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulation of a light glaze. The current forecast is calling for the most snow to accumulate from roughly the Parksley area to the northern part of Northampton County. Ice is expected to mainly be an issue in Accomack County.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions Friday morning. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The National Weather Service plans to update their over night forecast by 5:00 PM.

.