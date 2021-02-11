Anne Mason Mason, 87, of Accomac, VA, passed away peacefully at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital on Monday, February 8, 2021, with her sons by her side. A native of Pocomoke City, MD, Anne was born December 28, 1933 to the late John Elton Mason and Lillian Johnson Mason and was the loving wife of the late Alfred Jackson “Jack” Mason, Jr.

Anne graduated from Fairfax Hall Junior College and received an associate’s degree from Goldey-Beacom School of Business in 1955. For many years, Anne worked alongside her husband at Mason-Davis Company. She was an avid horse lover and a founding member of the Eastern Shore Short Circuit Horse Show Association, whose passion and dedication were evident throughout the years, gaining her another family of “Horse Show Daughters.” A talented and artistic gardener, Anne was among the first class of Master Gardner graduates in the Eastern Shore. She was a member of the Eastern Shore Garden Club and Ye Accawmacke Garden Club, serving in many positions and committees for both organizations. Anne was very well known for her baking and culinary skills, which she enthusiastically shared with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her four sons, Jack Mason and his wife, Cindy, of Locustville, VA, Andy Mason and his wife, Tammy, of Melfa, VA, Tom Mason and his wife, Lisa, and John Mason and his wife, Susan, all of Accomac; sisters-in-law, Amy Mason of Swickley, PA and Barbara Mason of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Alex Herbert, Kelsey Ayres, and Jakob, Ellie, and Anne Mason; great-grandchildren, Bethany, Olivia Grace, Harper, and Mary Anna; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anne was predeceased by her siblings, John Marshall Mason, Jay Elton Mason, and Ethel Marion Mason Turner and her husband, Henry; grandson, Mathew Mason; and in-laws, Pat and Peggy Foley.

In light of the current pandemic, funeral services will be private.

For those who wish to honor Anne’s memory, please do so with a contribution to a local charity of your choice.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.