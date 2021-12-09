- 28ton County Line log splitter with spare tire $800.00 phone 757-678-5454
- 1970’s Vintage Marine Chronometer timepiece used for navigating, great nautical Christmas gift $150. Vintage 1923 Tiffany Sterling Silver Jelly Spoon in Tiffany Bag $40, Vintage Tiffany Sterling Silver Napkin Ring in Original Tiffany Cloth Bag $95 757-694-5660
- In search of a 3-4 bedroom home for rent, any area is fine. 804-779-5602
- 38″ pull behind lawn sweeper $100. Craftsman wood lathe w/ homemade stand on wheels $100. Minn Kota trolling motor w/ foot pedal control $65. Call 757-442-2465.
- New HP desktop still in box $270 firm, 3 ton jack $200 obo call 387-0650
- 2005 Nissan Ultima $1,800 obo 302-519-1311
- 2 VCR’s w/tapes, 9 Zumba dvd’s 787-7268
- 6 hp. Evinrude outboard motor 410-726-0916
- 4 tires 245/70-R17 $50 ea., DeWalt tools, LF scrap appliances and metal 678-2566
- Poulan 14″ bar chain saw $125 678-6089
- Baby goat for rehoming looking for turkeys young bunny for sale 757-710-3192
- 23′ Wellcraft boat/motor/trailer equipped $17,500 804-436-7350
