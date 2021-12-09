Minnie Ward, 89, a lifelong resident of Guilfod and the wife of Freddie Ward, passed away on December 7, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM from the graveside of the Parksley Cemetery with Pastor Jack Pruitt and Rev. Robert Fletcher officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Baptist Bible Church Fund, 24577 Front Street, Accomac, VA 23301.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

A full obituary will appear shortly.

