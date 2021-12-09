William Somers Bloxom, Sr., of Hallwood, husband of Norma Sue Bloxom, passed away on December 9, 2021.

Born on October 7, 1940 in Bloxom, VA, he was the son of the late Samuel Henry Bloxom, Sr. and Pearl Sommers. William worked as a driver for Perdue for many years. He enjoyed flea markets, yard sales and riding the roads.

Other than his wife, William is survived by daughters, Debbie Gray, Sheila Richardson, Darlene Robbins and Crystal Annis; a son, William Bloxom, Jr.; a brother, Sammy Bloxom; four granddaughters, Courtney Bloxom, Ashlin Bloxom, Vicky Wessells, Alexis Bloxom; and four grandsons, Josh Bloxom, David Lewis, Matthew Lewis and Paul Gray, Jr.; 9 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Bloxom.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley with George Fulk officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

