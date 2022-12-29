1. Horse and pony winter blankets for sale all sizes (lightly used) Western saddle pads and bridles for sale $20 each, Dressage saddles (4) best reasonable offers call 757-824-4180

2. FOR SALE: 3 Decorative Curtain Rods . Extends from 30″ To 84″ ( NEW ) $15.00, Set Of Strap On Mirror Extenders Used For Towing Campers And Trailers. $15.00, Queen Size Box Spring ( NEW ) $15.00 Call 757-894-7175 For Pictures And More Details. 3. 1996 GREY VOLVO SEDAN:TIRES AND BATTERY IS 2 YEARS OLD. HEATING AND AIR NEEDS MODULE REPLACEMENT (IF YOU WANT TO INVEST IN THE CAR) SAME WITH CRUISE CONTROL ASKING $1,000.00 DOLLARS OR BEST OFFER. 757-709-2269 4. Free wood flooring, cherry finished, tongue and groove left from DIY room remodel. Approximately 200 sg feet, FREE just come and pick it up. Looking for a used house refrigerator in good shape. Call or text (757) 710-6575 5. LF two bedroom home need ASAP 757-694-7226 6. 18′-22′ Load Rite roller boat trailer $1,500 or $1,000 before 12/30/22, 19′-24′ Triton dual axle bunk trailer $1,200 or $900 if purchased before 12/30/22, LF piano prefer baby grand but will consider upright 410-491-7337 in Onancock 7. For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287 8.2007 Mazda 3 many new parts $3,000 443-735-6078 9. 5 Beagles for sale 757-665-7927 10. LF colt .45 pistol or .39, .357, LF A5 Belgium Browning shot gun 757-387-7506 11. 2004 Ford Expedition $3,200, Kenmore front loading washing machine $400, stainless steel electric range $350 757-350-0883 12. LF a rolling chair, LF a cheap vehicle, LF a 2 br. trailer or house in MD 410-422-8973 13. 2001 Pontiac Firebird convertible $2,500 obo 757-331-0586 14. 2 acres of land near Parksley 757-665-4325 15. 2003 Ford Expedition $1,800, 2000 Honda Rebel m/c $1,700, 2005 pop up camper $1,500 757-777-2506