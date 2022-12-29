Several fire departments responded to a fire in a shed in Cheriton this afternoon. Units from Cape Charles, Cheriton, Eastville, Nassawadox and Exmore responded to the fire on Robin Road in Cheriton at approximately 1 p.m Thursday. Units arriving found the fire at a shed at the residence to be burning with flames showing. Responding firefighters brought the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile and accident with injury was reported at approximately the same time on Rt. 13 near Cape Charles. EMS units were diverted from the fire scene to the accident site.