Chris Guvernator, right, executive director for the Eastern Shore of Virginia Habitat for Humanity, spoke to the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association recently. Founded in 1988, the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity is now constructing its 52nd house, working in partnership with the community to build simple and affordable homes for hardworking families. The program allows families to buy and help build their own home, which in turn provides a foundation of strength, self-reliance and hope for a better future.

Pictured at left is John Fiege, president of the ESCBA, an organization which meets monthly to promote Christian principles and ethical decisions in all business dealings.