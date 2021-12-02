- 90s mercury 115 outboard has a miss could be fixed or used for parts $600 obo 710-5704
- F/s 2009 VW Routon mini van 4.0 v6 runs good new tires needs some tlc $2,500. Clear VA title 609-780-4960 can send pics
- Variety of horse jumps Some need minor repairs but most are in great condition
Offers accepted 757-710-5801
- Have 4 Ameristep Realtree design multi-season Outhouse Spring Steel 1 person ground blinds. Good shape. $30.00 each or all four $100.00. Retail $60.00-$80.00 each. Call 757-387-8020 leave message will call back
- Looking for 3/4 inch thick pine boards, don’t have to be pretty. 410-430-7128
- Exercise bike $150 824-5755
- Push mower $60 firm 678-3619 aft. 3pm
- Adult tricycle w/basket $250 757-829-0262
- LTB 2 reindeer Christmas yard decorations blow up or lighted 710-8302
- LF used car truck or van between $500-$1,000 410-422-8973
- Set of used truck tires 245/70R17 $50 ea., will pick up junk appliances/scrap metal
- Kubota 52″ riding mower $750, 2-50cc scooters $300 ea., 2007 Honda VTX m/c $3,500 firm 894-5713
- Household goods and furniture 757-695-1811
- Cherry crib $80, heavy duty tool box $800, heavy duty log splitter $900 443-880-1331
- LF home for a cat free 442-3366
- Hunting rifle Remington AR-15 30 cal. w/accessories $600 410-968-1256
- Quilt rack/shelf $20, 3 shelf book case $20, area rug 63″x90″ $50 665-4063
- 2 -55 gal. plastic barrels turned into dog houses $10 pair, antique rocker $10, old student desk $10 757-894-1928
