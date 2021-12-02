  1. 90s mercury 115 outboard has a miss could be fixed or used for parts $600 obo 710-5704
  2. F/s 2009 VW Routon mini van 4.0 v6 runs good new tires needs some tlc $2,500. Clear VA title 609-780-4960 can send pics
  3. Variety of horse jumps Some need minor repairs but most are in great condition
    Offers accepted  757-710-5801
  4. Have 4 Ameristep Realtree design multi-season Outhouse Spring Steel 1 person ground blinds. Good shape. $30.00 each or all four $100.00. Retail $60.00-$80.00 each. Call 757-387-8020 leave message will call back
  5. Looking for 3/4 inch thick pine boards, don’t have to be pretty.  410-430-7128
  6. Exercise bike $150  824-5755
  7. Push mower $60 firm  678-3619 aft. 3pm
  8. Adult tricycle w/basket $250  757-829-0262
  9. LTB 2 reindeer Christmas yard decorations blow up or lighted 710-8302
  10. LF used car truck or van between $500-$1,000  410-422-8973
  11. Set of used truck tires 245/70R17 $50 ea., will pick up junk appliances/scrap metal
  12. Kubota 52″ riding mower $750, 2-50cc scooters $300 ea., 2007 Honda VTX m/c $3,500 firm 894-5713
  13. Household goods and furniture 757-695-1811
  14. Cherry crib $80, heavy duty tool box $800, heavy duty log splitter $900 443-880-1331
  15. LF home for a cat free 442-3366
  16. Hunting rifle Remington AR-15 30 cal. w/accessories $600  410-968-1256
  17. Quilt rack/shelf $20, 3 shelf book case $20, area rug 63″x90″ $50  665-4063
  18. 2 -55 gal. plastic barrels turned into dog houses $10 pair, antique rocker $10, old student desk $10 757-894-1928