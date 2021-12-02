Funeral services for Margie Windsor Phillips of Parksley will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Monday afternoon at 1, with The Reverend Wayne Asbury officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 6 until 8.

Contributions in Margie’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation, P.O. Box 554, Accomac, VA 23301 (www.esplfoundation.org/donate), Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 14, Parksley, VA 23421 (www.parksleyvfc.org), or to Grace UMC, P.O. Box 156, Parksley, VA 23421.

