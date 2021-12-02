Private funeral services for Mr. Larry L. Handy, Sr. of Bloxom, will be conducted Saturday at 1pm From the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Tamela P. Wise officiating. Interment will be in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Bloxom. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
Related Posts
Philip Walter May
July 25, 2018
Dorothy Mason of Bloxom
February 10, 2020
Mrs. Jessie Hargis Gladstone
July 8, 2018
Clifton Haley Doughty, Sr.
January 9, 2018
Local Conditions
December 2, 2021, 1:15 pm
Mostly sunny
61°F
61°F
13 mph
real feel: 59°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 13 mph WSW
wind gusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 7:00 am
sunset: 4:44 pm
5 hours ago
Largest oyster restoration project in the country completed on the bay - Shore Daily NewsGovernor Ralph Northam announced the completion of the largest oyster restoration project in the country, in Virginia’s Piankatank and the Great Wicomico rivers. Oysters are a critical natural compo...