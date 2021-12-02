Private funeral services for Mr. Larry L. Handy, Sr. of Bloxom, will be conducted Saturday at 1pm From the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Tamela P. Wise officiating. Interment will be in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Bloxom. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .