Private funeral services for Mr. Larry L. Handy, Sr. of Bloxom,  will be conducted  Saturday at 1pm From the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Tamela P. Wise officiating.  Interment  will be  in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Bloxom.   Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.  Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.