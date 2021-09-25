  1. L/f 2003 Toyota Tundra engine 3.400 v6 reasonably price must be a running engine .no junk 609-780-4960
  2. Looking for junk cars 757-201-1521
  3. 6’x11′ heavy duty utility trailer $1,500 obo  678-6465
  4. XL twin mattress/box spring/frame $50, 5 gun cabinet $150, slot machine $200 obo all for $350 757-829-0262
  5. Have used Men’s Black size 9 “XrtaTuf” deck boots for sale, good condition. Best offer.757-710-7532
  6. 2007 1300cc Honda VTX m/c $4,000, 6 yo Huskvarna mower 20hp $2,000, 31′ Prowler camper $2,000 894-5713
  7. 2000 Fleetwood motorhome project $600  442-5019
  8. Hotdog cart, 65″ T.V., china hutch  757-694-8625
  9. Huskvarna 16′”chain saw $250 obo, Bayliner boat I/O motor w/trailer $1,200 894-6319
  10. LF coffee tables  757-350-5001
  11. New kitchen table set  443-365-4242
  12. LF work truck cheap, LF 2 bedroom trailer 410-422-8973
  13. 5 tickets to see Erica Badou  in Portsmouth Wed. night $130 ea. 410-1490
  14. Clothes line poles $20 pr. 854-8083
  15. LF early model cars running or not, LF late model cars running 609-780-4960
  16. LF 80cc Honda dirt bikes running or not 410-845-1197
  17. Stainless power drill $150, other tools and canister vacuum  787-2833