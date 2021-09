The Broadwater Academy Vikings traveled to Brunswick Academy last night and defeated them by a score of 38 to 12. Broadwater moves to 2-3 on the season.

The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to Greenbrier Christian last night and lost by a score of 34 to 13. The Ponies fall to 0-6 on the season.

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to Colonial Beach last night and lost by a score of 44 to 0. The Firebirds fall to 0-5 on the season.

