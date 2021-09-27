Mrs. Joyce Annette (Strand) Whitehead, the fourth daughter born to the late John William and LauraAmes Strand, was born November 20, 1948 in Nassawadox, Virginia. She attended the public schools of Accomack County and was a graduate of Mary N. Smith High School, class of 1967. Joyce entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, after an extended illness.

Joyce continued her secondary education by attending Norfolk State University and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education; class of 1972. Shortly after graduation, she relocated to Brooklyn, New York, where she began her career in Early Childhood Education.

One of her greatest accomplishments in life was the birth of her son, Jesse O. Whitehead.

Joyce attended the University of Massachusetts, where she earned her Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education; class of 1976. She also took additional collegiate classes at Fordham University. This accomplishment presented an opportunity for her to become a Director in the Agency for Child Development Day Care Program. She retired from the Day Care Program in 2013.

Joyce was joined in holy matrimony to Deacon Herman Lewis on November 2, 2003. Joyce was a member of United Missionary Baptist Church (Brooklyn, NY) for many years and served on the Usher Board. She was preceded in death by her brother, John W. Strand, Jr., her sister, Rosemarie (Strand) Davis, her sister, Margaret (Peggy) Upshur and her brother, William C. (Billy) Strand.

Joyce leaves to cherish her memories: a loving and devoted husband, Deacon Herman Lewis; her son, Jesse O. Whitehead (fiancée, Sonia) of Brooklyn, NY; two step-daughters, Bonnie Lewis of Ft. Myers, FL and Wanda Lewis (Darryl) of Staten Island, NY; two sisters, Kathryn S. Abney (Alvin) of Forest Park, GA and L. Jacqueline Duncan of Mappsville, VA; one brother, J. Richard Strand (Diana) of Melfa, VA; a godson, Jonathan Ames of Richmond, VA; two goddaughters, Sherry Martin of Raleigh, NC and Allison Egbon of Syracuse, NY; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and very special friends, Mrs. Linda Ames of Savageville, VA, Faye Mitchell, Lorraine Ruffin and Patricia Abney, of Brooklyn, NY.

Homegoing services for Mrs. Joyce S. Whitehead will be conducted Tuesday, September 28 at 11:00 AM at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York. Interment will be at the Evergreens Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Lawrence H. Woodward Funeral Home in Brooklyn, NY.

