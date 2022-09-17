- 17′ Sundance Skiff with 50 HP Honda and Load Rite trailer. Motor has just had carburetors rebuilt and fuel pump replaced. Great Compression! Total package is ready for the boat ramp this afternoon. $13,000. Boat is located in Onancock 410-491-7337
- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- Looking for hardtop to fit 1997-2006 jeep tj wrangler 757-787-7294
- for sale sports cards, Magic cards, portable a/c unit 757-710-5507
- 1/4 hp. sump pump, router bit set, miter saw with bench 757-387-0854
- For sale cell phone $20 757-607-6750
- 2019 Enduro on/off road m/c $2,400 757-894-5713
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page