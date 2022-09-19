Grant Wells threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns to lead Virginia Tech to a 27-7 victory over Wofford on Saturday.

Wells completed 26 of 35 passes and the defense for the Hokies (2-1) dominated throughout, handing the Terriers (0-3) their 13th consecutive loss.

Virginia Tech put the game away with 17 second-quarter points, which was more than enough against a Wofford offense that had not scored this season until Nathan Walker’s 3-yard touchdown run with 9:34 left in the game.

The Hokies’ second-quarter touchdowns came on a 1-yard run by Jalen Holston and an 11-yard pass from Wells to Jadan Blue . Wells later added a 27-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Duke .

Wofford, which has been outscored 84-7 this season, ventured into Virginia Tech territory once and finished with just 199 yards of offense.

UP NEXT

The Hokies play host to West Virginia on Thursday night with pregame coverage beginning at 6 and kickoff at 7:30 PM on 103.3 the Shore WESR.

.