Hospital Ball

The Annual Riverside Auxiliary’s Hospital Charity Ball will be held tonight at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club from 6 to midnight.

Catered by the Island House Restaurant, the Ball will feature live music from Tidewater Drive and a live auction with great items.

Cruzin’ for Christ

The Exmore Baptist Church is presenting Cruzin for Christ. This is a car show featuring the Eastern Shore Cruisers Car Club. It is Saturday at the Exmore Baptist Church 11624 Occohannock Road in Exmore. There will be music, food, fun and fellowship along with a special guest celebrity. It is free and everyone is welcome.

The Pros and Cons of Beekeeping

If beekeeping is something you have thought about, or you have an interest in, come to the Pros and Cons of beekeeping and find out what all the buzz is about. Come to this meeting and bring your questions. Master beekeeper Eric Talley from the North Carolina State Beekeepers Association will be the guest speaker covering several beekeeping topics. Presented by the Beekeepers Guild of the Eastern Shore, we hope you attend today from 10 am until 12 pm at the Naomi Makemie Presbyterian Church on Market and Lee St. in Onancock.

Annual Biker Day

Annual Biker/Car Day with service, food, trophies and cake auction on Sunday September 18, 2022 @ 10 AM at New Beginnings UMC 32347 Chincoteague Road New Church, VA. 23415. For more information 757 824 0750

Family and Friends Day

Family and Friends Day at Bethel AME Church, 40 Boundary Avenue, Onancock, Va. will be Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 11 AM. Rev. Richard L. Greene will be the speaker. Refreshments will be served after the program.

Annual Kids Fishing Day

The Eastern Shore Anglers Club of Virginia will be hosting a Kid’s Fishing Day event this coming Sunday, at the Saxis public fishing pier. This event is free to the first 50 kids (due to limited pier space). Children ages 3-15 are welcome to attend this free event, accompanied by an Adult. Rods, reels, bait and tackle will be provided. Registration begins at 12:30, fishing from 1-2:30. A free cookout will be provided afterwards. For more information call 757-824-1485.

Lecture on the Lawn at Pear Valley

6390 Wilsonia Neck Rd., Machipongo

Pear Valley Lecture on the Lawn Sunday, September 18 at 2:00 pm Please join us for a NHPS “Lecture on the Lawn” at Pear Valley featuring new research information from historian David Scott. Previous Pear Valley lectures have been well attended because Pear Valley is such a unique and important landmark in Northampton County and Virginia. The home was constructed about 1740 and belonged to one branch of the Eastern Shore Nottingham family.

Pear Valley is the only remaining example of a middle-class mid-1700’s home in Northampton County. As you will learn, there is reason to believe that there was an earlier structure where it stands that was home to a few generations prior to 1740.

David Scott will discuss the history of this house, including its significant architectural features as examples of 18th century construction. He will also discuss the Nottingham family which owned Pear Valley for several generations. If you missed last year’s event or would like to see this special place again and learn more about it, we welcome you.

Registration or advance tickets are not required but a donation ($10 per person) is suggested. This will be an out of doors lecture (please dress comfortably and bring your own folding chair) and the interior of the house will be open for viewing. Please refer to https://www. northamptonhistoricpreservatio nsociety.com for directions, more information about NHPS, and to view a video tour of “Pear Valley”. The NHPS website will also provide a notice should weather on that day be unfavorable.

