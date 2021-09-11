- Boys baseball helmet /cleats size 3.5, Numerous lularoe items, 3 jigsaw puzzle Call or text 757-710-0132
- Sportsman guide gear 15.5foot single person ladder stand, used 1 time. In excellent shape. $150.00 757-894-3863
- Vintage 1967 13’ Boston Whaler. Fully restored in 2020. This Whaler has a 2020 Yamaha 40hp motor and new trailer. Classic boat in outstanding condition with less than 10 hours. Asking $29,500 or best offer 908-420-9492
- LF 2 bedroom home ASAP 757-694-7226
- 2002 Mitzubishi Galant $3,700, LTB a shed 757-630-1995
- 2007 Honda VTX m/c $4,000, Huskvarna 48″ mower $2,500 757-894-5713
- John Deere LT150 38″ mower $250 757-710-0431
- Used men’s size 9 boots $45 757-789-3323
- 8′ aluminum ladder $60, push mower $50, LF someone to fix a window 787-7542
- LF someone to haul trash 787-2339
- 2 Winchester semi-auto shotguns for sale 678-3840
- LF someone to trim shrubs 787-8685
- LF a Handicap van with lift for free 757-414-0427
- Coleman tent 12’x14′ $75 410-726-4589
- 1996 Cougar XR7 $1,500 obo/trade for pick up, LF chest freezer 410-422-8973
