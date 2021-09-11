  1. Boys baseball helmet /cleats size 3.5, Numerous lularoe items, 3 jigsaw puzzle Call or text 757-710-0132
  2. Sportsman guide gear 15.5foot single person ladder stand, used 1 time. In excellent shape. $150.00  757-894-3863
  3. Vintage 1967 13’ Boston Whaler. Fully restored in 2020. This Whaler has a 2020 Yamaha 40hp motor and new trailer. Classic boat in outstanding condition with less than 10 hours. Asking $29,500 or best offer  908-420-9492
  4. LF 2 bedroom home ASAP  757-694-7226
  5. 2002 Mitzubishi Galant  $3,700, LTB a shed 757-630-1995
  6. 2007 Honda VTX m/c  $4,000, Huskvarna 48″ mower $2,500  757-894-5713
  7. John Deere LT150 38″ mower  $250  757-710-0431
  8. Used men’s size 9 boots  $45  757-789-3323
  9. 8′ aluminum ladder $60, push mower $50, LF someone to fix a window  787-7542
  10. LF someone to haul trash  787-2339
  11. 2 Winchester semi-auto shotguns for sale  678-3840
  12. LF someone to trim shrubs 787-8685
  13. LF a Handicap van with lift for free  757-414-0427
  14. Coleman tent 12’x14′ $75  410-726-4589
  15. 1996 Cougar XR7 $1,500 obo/trade for pick up, LF chest freezer  410-422-8973
Eastern Shore Community Services Board