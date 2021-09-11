1.LF 2 bedroom home ASAP 757-694-7226

2.crutches, car ramps, and bilge pumps 757-414-0429

3.Leather sofa & loveseat $400, 2 flatscreen TV stands $25 each, black faux leather queen headboard and frame $100 757-694-1704

4.2005 Kia Sorento sport $2,200 757-602-6954

5.New queen mattress and box set 757-331-4478

6.Dog house $60, guitar w/ case $75, LF somebody to help clean gutters, LF music CDs 757-894-1233

7.John Deere 225 grass cutter $300 757-894-8285

8.B&D radial arm saw, model R1450 $100 757-787-8605

9.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

10.LF a burn barrel 757-377-3689

11.LF 2-3 bedroom trailer, looking to move it to another location 757-894-3527

12.wardrobe $35, 3pc sofa $35, LF tire changer 757-710-6176

13.LF parts for a 60in Toro grass cutter, 27hp motor, willing to buy a whole mower 757-708-9569

14.3 hunting rifles, 1 scope, various hunting apparel 757-829-0262

15.pair of crutches, boat anchors, CB Radios, 757-693-0333

16.2 matching living room chairs $40 each or $75 for both, 3 color TVs $20 each, 2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers each in excellent condition, $25 each or both for $45, willing to negotiate on all items 757-678-7483

17.14ft aluminum boat, lightweight, on a trailer $400, $300 for the boat, $200 for the trailer 607-435-8569

18.self contained hotdog cart, 2 oak Hoosier cabinets, 2 China closets 757-694-8625

19.LF front seat motor for a 1993 Ford Taurus 757-695-0767

20.LF 4 kitchen table chairs 757-710-6852

21.case of automatic transmission fluid 12qts, luggage cover 757-665-4581

22.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

23.1996 Mercury Cougar XR7, 2 door, floor console, needs some TLC, completely original $1,500 obo, LF transmission for a 2006 Ford Taurus, LF chest type freezer 410-422-8973

24.electric select pro motor for a furnace, brand new in the box $300 obo 757-787-8455

