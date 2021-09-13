The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce is well underway with plans for the 48th Annual Chincoteague Oyster Festival slated to be held on October 9, 2021 at Tom’s Cove Park located at 8128 Beebe Road. Since no festival was held in 2020, excitement is through the roof for this year’s event and ticket sales have been phenomenal as the festival ushers in oyster season. Only about 200 tickets remain to be sold. Order online today at ChincoteagueChamber.com, stop by the Chamber office, 6733 Maddox Boulevard, or call 757-336-6161 Monday – Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. before the festival is sold out.

Gates open at 10 a.m. Appetizers will be served at 11 a.m. with full menu including all seafood items beginning at noon. Island Boy is once again on tap to entertain attendees from noon to 4 p.m. Best Decorated Space Contest will be back—come prepared to win the coveted prize! An Extravaganza of fabulous prizes donated by local businesses will be raffled off to one lucky winner at 4 p.m. Tickets will be sold throughout the day for a chance to win.

Feast on Oysters on the half shell, steamed, single fried, and fritters; clam chowder, clam fritters, shrimp cocktail, salad bar, boardwalk fries, hushpuppies, and hot dogs. Non-alcoholic beverages included in ticket price. Beer and desserts will be available for cash purchase.

THANK YOU TO OUR 2021 OYSTER FESTIVAL SPONSORS

Accomack Title & Settlement Inc; Atlantic Union Bank; Captain Dan’s Island Tours; Channel Bass Inn; ChincoteagueInnMotel.com; Davis Disposal; Dockside Properties; Don’s Seafood; Eastern Shore Rural Health System Inc; Ginsberg, Nottingham & Mapp; Hampton In & Suites; Hawbaker’s Welding; Kiwanis Club of Chincoteague; Lewis Home Solutions; Mister Whippy; Moore’s Portable Solutions; Pfefferkorn’s Coffee; PNC Bank; Ropewalk; Sandy Sky’s; Seaside Vacations; Sharp Energy Inc; Shore Post Parcel & Business Center; Sunshine Cottage; Suze Q’s Shear Magic; Sysco Eastern Maryland LLC; Taylor Street Plant Shop; Tom’s Cove Aqua Farms; Tom’s Cove Park; Watson Gas; and Weichert Realtors-Mason Davis.

Fall is a beautiful time of year on Chincoteague Island, so come enjoy the festival, then spend the weekend with miles of secluded trails on Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and pristine beach on Assateague Island National Seashore to explore. As part of the Atlantic Flyway, the sights and sounds of the fall migration will also be in full swing. Boat cruises, kayak excursions, bike rentals, and other great outdoor adventures await. Stroll through our quaint art galleries, boutiques, book stores, and specialty shops to purchase island treasures and dine on local seafood at our eateries from food trucks to fine dining with a casual flare. Fun-filled itineraries focused on history, coastal cuisine, shopping, Chincoteague Ponies, nature trails and time on our brackish waters will lead to a love of our small town charm. Come fall in love with Chincoteague Island!

