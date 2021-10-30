- Looking for any guns for sale all caliber and condition please contact 757-678-2254
- Two Minn Kota trolling motors. $30 for one and $75 for the one with a foot pedal. 55 gallon Barrel woodstove $20. Antique corn sheller $100. Call 757-442-2465
- Solo survivor orphaned kitten born on/about 9/11! Genuine Willis Wharf tabby. Free to loving home. Female (?) reared on goats milk/eating/litter trained. 757-387-8020
- Weber gas grille, two burner with propane tank and grille cover. Excellent condition and very clean. $125.00 located on Chincoteague 1-540-478-4022
- LF set of tires 265/70-16 709-9544
- LF person who has 2006 Outback 678-6465
- Will pick up junk appliances and scrap metal, :F someone to hook up trailer lights 678-2566
- Thompson .50 muzzle loader $100, 2 burning barrels $25 each 709-4362
- Washer/dryer $150, wall oven/microwave $150 607-437-4782
- 2 rolls of wire fence 6’x100′ $100 each, portable kennel $100 442-5019
- 2003 Dodge van $1,000 obo, mini-bike $75 710-1489
- Diesel bobcat $10,500, 40 gal. water heater $150, H/D compressor $200 710-5238
- LF 250/500 gal burn barrels 410-651-4555
- Bantam chicken for sale, 3 wall gun racks 709-5115
- Remington 12 ga. 1100 shot gun $750 387-7697
- LF someone to measure a door for a storm door 665-5464
