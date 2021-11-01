Community members from across the Eastern Shore of Virginia are invited to participate in local community health forums to help build a healthier future for residents of the Shore. These forums are part of the Eastern Shore Rural Health System Inc.’s Community Health Needs Assessment, a local effort to assess and plan for our community’s future health, wellness, and disease management needs. Health and wellness are more than something within our bodies – health and wellness involve the people and the places where we live, go to school, work, and play in our community. Health and wellness involve all of us!

Please join us to help us learn more about your health-related needs and the needs of our community members. The public forums will occur on the following dates and times in the following locations:

Thursday Nov. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Chincoteague Christ United Methodist Church, 6253 Church St. This meeting will be held as part of a Kiwanis of Chincoteague meeting.

Friday Nov. 5 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Eastern Shore Family YMCA, 26164 Lankford Hwy in Onley.

Saturday Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Northampton County YMCA, 22257 Parsons Circle in Cape Charles.

Amy Buckenmeyer with APB Community Consulting is conducting the community needs assessment and these three public forums in support of the assessment. For more information about the forums contact Amy Bull at abull@esrh.org or leave a message at 757-414-0400 ext. 1122.